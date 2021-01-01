From beachcrest home
Valeri 1 - Bulb 14" H Outdoor Wall Lantern
Advertisement
Ideal for illuminating recessed areas of architecture or hardscaping – such as pathways, stairways, and the like – outdoor wall fixtures bring style and utility to every home's exterior. Designed for wet, outdoor spaces, this lantern makes the perfect addition to your exterior ensemble. Measuring 14'' H x 9'' W, it's made from aluminum in a neutral finish, and features a rustic glass shade that surrounds one 100 W incandescent bulb (not included). Fixture Finish: Rustic Bronze