From feiss
Feiss Valentina 12-Light Oxidized Bronze Transitional Crystal Chandelier | F2479/8+4OBZ
Advertisement
The Feiss Valentina twelve light multi tier chandelier in oxidized bronze provides abundant light to your home, while adding style and interest. The Valentina lighting collection by Feiss was named after the Latin word meaning strong and brave€Ý and rightfully so. The willowy frame is finished in oxidized bronze while clear polished glass crystals adorn each piece, adding even more elegance. Each candelabra style bulb sits in its own clear, crystal bobeche. Feiss Valentina 12-Light Oxidized Bronze Transitional Crystal Chandelier | F2479/8+4OBZ