Valencia 8" x 8" Porcelain Spanish Wall & Floor Tile

This Valencia Field Tile in Gray/Blue will make you feel like you’re living in Italy, the Valencia field tile is a delightfully beautiful porcelain tile with a European flair that is truly unique. Inspired by traditional Mediterranean artwork, the subtle colors and flowing lines of this arabesque shaped tile will add eye-catching dimension and charm to any room in your home. Tiles from the Valencia collection are sure to bring whimsy and cheerful pops of pattern wherever they are placed.