Valencia Mission 1 - Light Single Bell Pendant

Features:PendantPatterns and colors of Native American blankets and pottery have given inspiration to this Meyda Tiffany designed Mission style stained glass shadeIntricately patterned shade of Bark Brown granite glass with Sand Beige and Turquoise is combined with clean lined Mission style mini pendant hardware that has an earth toned mahogany bronze hand applied finishAccommodates: 1 x 60W Medium base bulbFixture Design: SingleFixture Shape: BellNumber of Lights: 1Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: DownFinish: Mahogany bronzeStyle: TiffanyShade Included: Shade Material: GlassShade Color: Blue/Green/RedPrimary Material: GlassMetal Type: Wood Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Power Source: HardwiredCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoHanging Method: RodSpefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: YesUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesWEEE Recycling Required: YesNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Height (Hanging): 47Body Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 23" H x 5" W x 5" D): 23Body Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 35" H x 5" W x 5" D): 35Body Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 47" H x 5" W x 5" D): 47Body Depth - Front to Back (Size: 23" H x 5" W x 5" D, 35" H x 5" W x 5" D, 47" H x 5" W x 5" D): 5Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: 5Shade Depth - Front to Back: Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty: Size: 23" H x 5" W x 5" D