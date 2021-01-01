SAFAVIEH Valencia Lavender/Multi 2 ft. x 12 ft. Border Runner Rug

Traditional design and fashionable effects come together in the richly saturated colors and textures that pop from every over-dyed rug in the Safavieh Valencia collection. These fashion-right area rugs create a lustrous heirloom patina inspired by the expressive detachment of abstract art and classic Persian motifs. The line includes eight designs and three color ways and features serged edges for a beautifully finished designer look. This is a great addition to your home whether in the country side or busy city. Color: Lavender/Multi.