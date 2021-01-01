Valencia Gazebo Wood Finish 12 x 12 ft. Are you looking for a wood gazebo for backyard entertaining, but are put off by the cost? The strong, attractive Valencia aluminum patio gazebo from SOJAG has a stylish, elegant look of a wood gazebo at a fraction of the price! The sturdy Valencia gazebo will bring a modern, contemporary look to your backyard space, and keep your family and guests protected from the elements. The Valencia can turn your patio or deck into a beautiful outdoor dining area and makes a great poolside cabana. Enjoy bug-free outdoor privacy with mosquito netting and optional privacy curtains. No matter how you use the Valencia gazebo, it will become the centerpiece of your backyard space. Features premium Interpon AkzoNobel powder coating for maximum protection, Durable and corrosion resistant, premium powder coated brown aluminum frame, Premium powder coated galvanized steel roof panels, Discreet two-track system makes it easy to attach mosquito net and separately sold privacy curtains, Includes a functional and convenient PVC coated mosquito netting that attaches easily, Meets CPAI-84 fire retardant international safety standards, Although an all-season gazebo, any accumulation of snow should always be removed from the roof, Recommended to remove curtains and netting for the winter.