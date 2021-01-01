From safavieh
Safavieh Valencia Coby 9 x 12 Alpine/Cream Indoor Distressed/Overdyed Area Rug Polyester in Blue | VAL214G-9
Traditional design and fashion-forward styling create a collage of color in the Valencia Rug Collection. Saturated hues pop from these overdyed rugs, with a lustrous patina lending an expressive look to the classic Persian motifs of Valencia rugs. These trendsetting rugs are made using soft synthetic yarns with serged edges for a designer-look finish. Safavieh Valencia Coby 9 x 12 Alpine/Cream Indoor Distressed/Overdyed Area Rug Polyester in Blue | VAL214G-9