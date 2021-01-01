The Valenca 3.0 53.15” High Bookcase is the perfect solution to meet all your storage needs. With unique shape and size shelves the Valenca is a pure eye catcher and will look remarkable in any setting. Its modern white finish provides just the clean and sleek appearance you are looking for. The Valenca 3.0 includes 8 shelves with a few backboards. Pair it with the Accentuations by Manhattan Comfort Valenca 1.0, 2.0, and 4.0 for more space and sizes. Made of high quality MDP with a white finish. Perfect for your bedroom, living room, home office, kid’s room and classroom. Manhattan Comfort Valenca White 8-Shelf Bookcase | 23AMC6