Valda Folding Patio Dining Chairs

These Folding Dining Side Chairs have a beautiful and elegant design that enhances the look of the patio decor. It has a style that helps it blend in with the existing furniture. This side chair is durable and long-lasting. The finish has an oil stain that keeps it looking good for a longer duration of time. This side chair comes in a set of four, allowing you to complete the dining set. These chairs can be conveniently folded to ensure easy storage when they are not needed. These Folding Dining Side Chairs make an elegant addition to the patio, due to their contemporary wood construction. This can help you host guests on your patio for evening tea or intimate get-together's. This helps maintain its original appearance for years to come. Made from acacia wood, it is available in a beautiful oak finish that enhances its style-quotient. The chair has a weight capacity of 250 lbs. Easy to care for, this set of side chairs can be wiped clean with a soft and dry cloth to ensure that it looks as good as new for a long time.