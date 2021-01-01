Valatie Solid Wood 2 - Door Accent Cabinet

Store linen, blankets, and more in a Nordic-inspired wall cabinet. This cabinet emphasizes artisanal craftsmanship, with a mango wood construction distressed and handcrafted in India by artisans. Since each piece is handmade in India, it is a true one-of-a-kind element to bring to your home. It also features a whitewashed finish to give it a vintage, antique look. The Nordic arrows also elevated the minimal Scandinavian design to blend into any boho decor. This wall cabinet's overall dimensions are 30 inches wide by 10 inches deep by 14 inches tall, making it an ample storage utility that doesn't take up too much space on your wall. The cabinet is fantastic for housing your blankets, towels, and other linens, or you can use it as a functional space for small plates, mugs, and cups. What you store is up to you! Your items will be secure thanks to the doors kept closed by magnetic clasps. This wall cabinet hangs on your wall in a matter of seconds thanks to the metal Z-brackets that are securely attached to the back of the wooden frame. Color: Natural Brown