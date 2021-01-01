Val Ceramic Pot Planter

Palsley Ceramic on Wood StandFeatures:Ceramic MaterialNo Drainage Holes for Indoor Use4" Opening 5" HeightProduct Type: Pot PlanterLocation: Indoor / Outdoor UseMaterial: CeramicMaterial Details: Wood Species: Subject/Theme: Color (Color: White): WhiteColor (Color: Ivory): IvoryShape: RoundCapacity: 38Drainage Holes: NoDrill Holes: Drain Plug Included: Self Watering: NoKeyhole Composting: With Wheels: NoGalvanized: NoRust Resistant: NoFrost Resistant: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Distressed: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationNumber of Planters Included: 1What's Included: StandAdjustable Hanging Length: Cover Included: NoCompatible Mounting Bracket Part Number: Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseUV Resistant: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: BohoDS Secondary Product Style: Classic BohoQuality Score: 0.5Made to Order: NoStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 5Overall Width - Side to Side: 4Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4Planter Base Diameter: 4.25Planter Top Diameter: 4.25Interior Height - Top to Bottom: 2.75Interior Width - Side to Side: 4.25Interior Depth - Front to Back: 4.25Hang Length - End to End: Hanging Weight Capacity: Overall Product Weight: 0.95Maximum Railing Width: Overall Height with Stand: 6.125Overall Width with Stand: 6.125Overall Depth with Stand: 6.25Individual Compartment Height: Individual Compartment Width: Individual Compartment Depth: Assembly:Level of Assembly: NoneAdult Assembly Required: NoInstallation Required: NoEstimated Time to Set Up: Suggested Number of People for Assembly/Install: Additional Tools Required (Not Included): Avoid Power Tools: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Color: White