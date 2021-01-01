From kingston brass
Kingston Brass VAH242030 Templeton 24" Acrylic Wall Mounted Console Legs Polished Chrome Fixture Lavatory Sink Console Stands Only
Kingston Brass VAH242030 Templeton 24" Acrylic Wall Mounted Console Legs Kingston Brass VAH242030 Features: Covered under Kingston Brass' 1 year limited warranty Coordinates with products from the Templeton line Constructed of acrylic Set of two legs Includes a towel rail Kingston Brass VAH242030 Specifications: Overall Length: 24" (left to right of sink) Overall Width: 20-3/8" (front to back of sink) Overall Height: 30" (top to bottom of fixture) Console Stands Only Polished Chrome