Vada 2-Level Elevated Waterproof Outdoor Wooden Treehouse Cat House With Balcony, Grey

This cat house with stairs and balcony is a wonderful addition to any indoor or outdoor space and specifically made for the smaller animals in your life. The cat cage is designed to complement and enhance your existing surroundings with a classic and appealing design that both you and your pets will appreciate. This includes an indoor lounge area that is perfect for a cat bed, a climbable set of stairs, and a rooftop balcony with a railing. The weather fighting, water-based paint on this cat tree house, is ideal for outdoor use. Lightweight, durable, and easy to handle, the cat condo can be moved with ease should the need arise.