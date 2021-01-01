dyson Vacuums Iron/Blue - Refurbished V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum

Refurbished V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum. The Dyson V7 Fluffy Cord-free vacuum comes equipped with the soft roller cleaner head. Invented for hard floors, the soft roller cleaner head removes large debris and fine dust simultaneously. It has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-free vacuum. The Dyson V7 Fluffy cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Cord-free. Hassle-free. Powerful suction. Up to 30 minutes of powerful fade-free suction.* Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. Hygienic dirt ejector empties dust from the bin in a single action. 2 Tier radial cyclones 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust. Max power mode provides up to 6 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks. Balanced for cleaning up top, down below and in between. All Dyson cordless vacuums quickly convert to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places.Note: Actual run time will vary based on power mode and/or attachments used.Features:2 Tier radial cyclones 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust.Max power mode provides up to 6 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks.Balanced for cleaning up top, down below and in between.All Dyson cordless vacuums quickly convert to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places.Powered by the Dyson digital motor V7Up to 30 minutes of fade-free powerNo-touch dirt emptying. No need to touch the dirt just pull the lever to release it.Lightweight and ergonomic to clean high-up places with one smooth motion.Changes to a handheld vacuum and back again, in just one click.Two power modes.Product details:Includes refurbished vacuum, combo tool, crevice tool and docking station9.8'' W x 48.9'' H x 8.2'' DCord-freeSix-month limited warranty (contact customer service for details)Imported