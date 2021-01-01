FoodSaver 8" x 20' Vacuum Seal Roll with BPA-Free Multilayer Construction for Food Preservation & Sous Vide, 3-Pack

FRESHNESS THAT LASTS FOR WEEKS, NOT DAYS: BPA-free multilayer design is constructed of durable yet pliable material that creates an airtight barrier around foods, extending freshness and locking in flavors CUSTOMIZE LENGTH TO FIT ANY FOOD YOU STORE: Having the option to cut the roll to whatever length you need means no more wasted material or precarious "doesn't quite fit" scenarios IDEAL FOR USE WITH FOODSAVER VACUUM SEALING SYSTEMS: The sealing strip in FoodSaver vacuum sealers heats to a precise temperature that works specifically with FoodSaver bag material, ensuring you get a secure airtight seal BPA-FREE MATERIAL: Safe for storing raw and cooked foods, it's also freezer, refrigerator, microwave, and boil safe, Weight: 0.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: FoodSaver