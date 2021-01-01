From thailand country tattoo souvenirs
Thailand Country Tattoo Souvenirs Vacation Tattoo I Went to Thailand and All i got was Inked Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
"I went to Thailand and all i got was INKED" funny vacation country tattoo design for travellers. Cool Tattoo Artwork with a skull and a tattoo pen machine. Funny quote for Thailand travellers who get a sleeves tattoo on their vacation in Bangkok, Phuket or Pattaya or other travelling hotspots. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only