Schonbek VA8306N-S Vesca 6 Light 28" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Crystals White / Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Schonbek VA8306N-S Vesca 6 Light 28" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Crystals FeaturesStainless steel constructionFabric drum shadeProduced to the highest Advanced Crystal Standard, Swarovski crystals are lead-free, precisely cut, and dazzlingly beautifulSloped ceiling compatible(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required40" of adjustable chain includedMade in AmericaUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 24"Minimum Height: 27"Maximum Hanging Height: 65"Width: 28"Depth: 28"Product Weight: 20 lbsChain Length: 40"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No White / Gold