Schonbek VA8305N-H Vesca 5 Light 24" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Heritage Crystals French Gold / White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Schonbek VA8305N-H Vesca 5 Light 24" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Heritage Crystals FeaturesStainless steel constructionFabric drum shadeHeirloom quality Heritage Crystals are visually pure, sharply faceted, and precisely polishedSloped ceiling compatible(5) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required40" of adjustable chain includedMade in AmericaUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 20"Minimum Height: 23"Maximum Hanging Height: 61"Width: 24"Depth: 24"Product Weight: 17 lbsChain Length: 40"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No French Gold / White