ViewSonic VA2265SMH 22" LED Monitor, Black

View images and videos with accurate colors using this 22-inch HDMI monitor. The 3000:1 static contrast ratio delivers stunning picture quality with deeper blacks and whiter whites, and the 1920 x 1080 resolution ensures images are clear and sharp. With a blue light filter and flicker-free technology, this display helps prevent eyestrain during extended work or play sessions. The VESA mount lets you place this monitor on the wall, freeing up desktop space for other purposes. This ViewSonic HDMI monitor includes two built-in speakers for high-quality audio, while the SuperClear MVA panel lets you view the screen from almost any angle without sacrificing clarity or color..Viewing angle: 178 degrees horizontal, 178 degrees vertical.3-year manufacturer limited warranty.1920 x 1080 screen resolution delivers excellent detail.Enhance your home theater or office viewing experience with this 22" monitor.Weighs 9.04 lbs. with stand.Meets or exceeds ENERGY STAR standards.TFT active matrix display technology for better clarity.VGA/HDMI: ready to connect with both VGA and HDMI ports.Fully integrated sound: get powerful built-in audio without cluttering your desk with external speakers.Comes in black.16:9 aspect ratio enables widescreen viewing.Overall dimensions: 16.03"H x 22.2"W x 7.6"D.Read text, browse the web, play games and take on other tasks with this ViewSonic 22-inch HDMI monitor.