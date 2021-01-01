From volume lighting
Volume Lighting V8854 Single Light 6" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Hood Cover White Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Volume Lighting V8854 Single Light 6" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Hood Cover FeaturesPolycarbonate construction - suitable for use in coastal environmentsIncludes a polycarbonate shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIntended for outdoor useDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMade in the United StatesCUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 90 day manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 10-1/2"Extension: 4-1/4"Product Weight: 1.25 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No White