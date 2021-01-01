Cooler Master V850 Gold V2 Full Modular, 850W, 80+ Gold Efficiency, Semi-fanless Operation, 16AWG PCIe high-efficiency cables, 10 Year Warranty

80 PLUS Gold Certified: This certification guarantees a typical efficiency of 90% under normal operating conditions. Performance Driven Topology: The half-bridge LLC resonant converter and DC-DC technology offer reliable and stable voltage outputs for safer, more reliable performance and higher efficiency. Semi-Fanless Mode with Hybrid Switch: The 135mm FDB fan is semi-fanless up to 40% load and can be manually turned off with a hardware-based hybrid switch. Full-Modular Cabling: Modular cables reduce clutter, increase airflow, and improve overall efficiency and thermal performance. 16 AWG PCI-e Cables: The thicker 16 AWG PCI-e cables allow for higher currents, thereby improving both efficiency and safety. 10 Year Warranty: This unit comes with a standard limited manufacturing warranty of 10 years from the date of purchase.