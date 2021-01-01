V8 Wireless Mouse Battery Included 24G Cute Colorful Animal Slim Silent Travel Cordless Mouse Optical Designed Mice with Nano Receiver Compatible.

Best Quality Guranteed. 2.4GHz Wireless ensures reliable connection with a long working distance of up to 10m and 250Hz super high speed rate of return, which eliminates delays, dropouts and interference. Cute Animals matte surface, quiet & ergonomic design and comfortable cherry wheel provide all-day comfort for work and entertainment, portable and perfect for travel as well, just enjoy it with its silent click. Intelligent power saving design eliminates the need to change batteries often. The wireless mouse will enter into power saving mode after 5 minutes free, click left or right button to wake it when you want it to work again, so the on and off switch is not required. A tiny USB Nano receiver (stored within the back of the mouse) conveniently slots into your computer's USB port, and takes up minimal space. No need to drive, plug and play directly. Work with Laptop, Notebook, Computer, PC, Mac, C