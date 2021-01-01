From volume lighting
Volume Lighting V7362 Avila 2 Light 12" Tall Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall Washers
Volume Lighting V7362 Avila 2 Light 12" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesCompatible with all dimmersHigh quality lacquer finish protects against scratchesConstructed from steelFixture includes a white glass shade(2) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)Rated for dry locationsCompliant with ADA standardsDimensionsHeight: 12-1/4"Width: 10-1/2"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 5.5 lbsShade Height: 12"Shade Width: 10"Backplate Height: 12"Backplate Width: 8-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Wall Washers Brushed Nickel