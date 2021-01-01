From volume lighting
Volume Lighting V7084 Single Light 12" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling
Advertisement
Volume Lighting V7084 Single Light 12" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce FeaturesSteel constructionSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingCan also be mounted as a wall sconceDimmable via TRIAC/ELV 10% dimmingUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year finish and 5 year limited LED manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 1"Width: 12"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 4.75 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1320Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 22 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 LED Panels Antique Bronze