V67G Large Capsule Condenser Microphone for Vocals, Guitars, Acoustic Instruments, and Drum Overheads Bundle with Blucoil 10-FT Balanced XLR Cable.

BRINGS WARM TONE TO YOUR VOICE - The V67G Microphone offers full, warm vocal reproduction thanks to the onboard Class-A FET circuitry and a transformer-coupled output. CAPTURES SUBTLE AUDIO DETAILS - The 1.26' large capsule mic features 15mV/Pa sensitivity. It pushes your smooth vocals above the mix. You can also use V67G for guitars; it handles up to 130 dB SPL. PRODUCES TUBE-LIKE MIDRANGE - Dubbed as 'old school tube mellow,' the V67G mic delivers rich midrange that can rival tube microphones. REJECTS BACKGROUND NOISE -The wide cardioid polar pattern of V67G provides cancels ambient sounds coming from the back of the mic. It is good to use with recording music demos for pop, rock, R & B, or country. INCLUDES - V67G Large Capsule Condenser Microphone; Mic Stand Adapter; Soft Leather Case. Blucoil 10-Foot Balanced XLR Cable - Premium Series 3-Pin Cable for Microphones, Speakers, and Pro Devices (Male-to-Female). Blucoil Audio Microphone Pop Filter Double Lay