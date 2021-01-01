Volume Lighting V6790 Nautical Outdoor 1 Light 7.5" Height Outdoor Wall Sconce White Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces

From volume lighting
Volume Lighting V6790 Nautical Outdoor 1 Light 7.5" Height Outdoor Wall Sconce One Light 7.5" Height Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Nautical Outdoor CollectionGive your outdoor decor a fresh nautical look with this 1 light outdoor wall sconce featuring delightful frosted ribbed glass.Features:Frosted Ribbed Glass Oval ShadeSpecifications:Height: 7.5"Width: 7.5"Extension: 4.5"Bulb Base: GX23-2Bulb Type: Compact FluorescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Wattage: 13Watts Per Bulb: 13UL Rating: Damp Location Outdoor Wall Sconces White