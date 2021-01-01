From ico bath
ICO Bath V6503 Volkano Cone Toilet Paper Holder Chrome Bathroom Hardware Toilet Paper Holder
Advertisement
ICO Bath V6503 Volkano Cone Toilet Paper Holder The Cone series is a unique accessory range with a catchy design that is reflected in the name Cone. This stand-out line is the perfect accessory to add personality to your bathroom landscape. The smooth edges create a lively vibe to help brighten up every morning – bring Cone bathroom accessories into your bathroom.ICO Bath V6503 Features:Stylish european designQuality solid brass constructionHeavy, quality feelAll mounting hardware included Chrome