National Hardware V508-1.5x1.5 1-1/2" x 1-1/2" Full Inset Butt Cabinet Door Hinge with 7 lbs. Weight Capacity Each and Removable Pin- Pair Zinc Plated
National Hardware V508-1.5x1.5 1-1/2" x 1-1/2" Full Inset Butt Cabinet Door Hinge with 7 lbs. Weight Capacity Each and Removable Pin- Pair Features:Includes 2 hinges in each orderConstructed of high quality steel for lasting durabilityAll necessary mounting hardware is includedSwaged for mortise installationsSpecifications:Width: 1-1/2"Hinge Mount: Full InsetNumber of Knuckles: 3Number of Screw Holes: 4 Butt Hinges Zinc Plated