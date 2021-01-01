V50 Elite 4K60fps Touch Screen WiFi Action Camera Voice Control EIS Web Camera 131 feet Waterproof Camera Adjustable View Angle 8X Zoom Remote.

UPGRADED SERIES OF V50: Records 4K/60fps, 4K/30fps, 2.7K/60fps, 2.7K/30fps, 1080P/120fps, 720P/240fps video and 20MP image, you can capture high-quality full HD footages. VOICE CONTROL: You can control your V50 Elite action camera hands free with voice commands Like Action Start Video and Action Photo. SUPERB IMAGE STABLIZATION: Built-in Advanced Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), your V50 Elite action camera predicts your movements and corrects for camera shake to deliver insanely smooth footage. OPTIONAL VIEW ANGLE: You can adjust the view angle of this action camera according to your needs between Wide, Medium and Narrow. This sports camera also has the distortion calibration feature, which offers image distortion improvements. WATERPROOF CAMERA UP TO 131FT: Equipped the improved waterproof case, this underwater camera can deep dive up to 131 feet, ready to capture all details of your adventures. Ideal for water sp