Volume Lighting V2293 Bristol 3 Light 25" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Vintage Bronze / Antique Gold Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Volume Lighting V2293 Bristol 3 Light 25" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light
Volume Lighting V2293 Bristol 3 Light 25" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesCompatible with all dimmersConstructed from steelFixture includes sepia glass shades(3) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)Rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 25-1/4"Extension: 8"Product Weight: 11.5 lbsShade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Width: 6"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 14-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Vintage Bronze / Antique Gold