Volume Lighting V2153 Bristol 3 Light 25" Wide Pendant Vintage Bronze / Antique Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants
Volume Lighting V2153 Bristol 3 Light 25" Wide Pendant FeaturesCompatible with all dimmersConstructed from steelFixture includes a sepia glass shadeInstallable on sloped ceilings(3) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs required36" of adjustable chain includedCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)Rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 33-1/2"Width: 25"Product Weight: 26.5 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 96"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vintage Bronze / Antique Gold