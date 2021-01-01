From elegant lighting
V2078W6C/RC Prism 4" Chrome 2 Light Wall Sconce With Clear Royal Cut Crystal Trim
Part of Prism Collection from Elegant LightingChrome finishChrome finished steel hardwareSteel and crystal fixtureShade included: noNumber of lights: 2Bulb type: e12Bulb included: noDimmable: yesBulb wattage: 40wMaximum bulb wattage: 80wVoltage: 110v-125vRoyal cut crystal trim.The Prism collection of sconces proves that a basic rectangle can be made distinctively beautiful and hypnotic. The fixtures feature chrome frames with an intricately cut metal pattern over an opaque but translucent shade, all resting above a bottom plate that holds a set of imbedded, royal-cut crystal accents. Soft light glistens through the shade and multifaceted crystals to create lighting effects worthy of the Prism name.