Volume Lighting V2038 Single Light 14" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling
Volume Lighting V2038 Single Light 14" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes an acrylic shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingCan also be mounted as a wall sconceUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year finish and 5 year limited LED manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 3-3/4"Width: 14"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 7.25 lbsShade Height: 2-13/16"Shade Width: 12-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 3200Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIWattage: 34 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Flush Mount Brushed Nickel