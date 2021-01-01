From craftsman
CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Drill/Driver Kit (CMCD701C2)
HIGH PERFORMANCE: Cordless drill produces 320 unit watts out for completing a variety of applications INCREASED SPEED: This power drill has 2-speed gearbox with speeds of 0-500/0-1,800 EASY BIT CHANGES: The drill/driver has 1/2-inch keyless chuck making bit changing very quick and simple IMPROVED VISIBILITY: LED light helps in dark work areas 3 Year Limited Warranty, refer to "Warranty & Support" section below for full details