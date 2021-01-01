v2 metal headphones earphones earbuds, noise islating, high definition, stereo for samsung, iphone, ipad, ipod and mp3 players (

Earplugs with built-in microphones-built-in multi-function buttons and volume adjustment buttons make it more convenient for the headset to answer and control the volume. The solid sound insulation material design can reduce external noise while minimizing the sound leakage, providing you with a clear sound. Super comfortable the ergonomic in-ear design can maintain a firm fit every time, ensuring proper fit and extra comfort. High-fidelity sound quality-earbud headphones provide clear top-level sound quality in the recording studio, with strong bass, strong midrange, and precise treble response, V2 can bring you delightful music. Wide compatibility-very is suitable for iPhone devices, Android smartphones, iPods, iPads, MP3 players, music speakers, and all other interface devices with 3.5mm headphone jack. High-quality service-If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us, we will reply in time. We hope you enjoy a pleasant shopping experience.