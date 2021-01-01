From cuticura
V1S 76Ws 24G TTL Camera Flash with AKR1 Pocket Flash Light Accessories Kit for Sony Camera5600±200k 480 Full Power Shots 15 sec Recycle.
Advertisement
Distributing even light from center to edge, providing natural and beautiful light effect VI Round flash head's light effect is softer and more even. The built-in LED modeling lamp is adjustable from 01 to 10 step AK-R1 accessories includes barn door, snoot, color filter, reflector, honeycomb, diffuser ball kits Built-in 2.4G wireless X system offers all-in-one function and great compatibility. Work with 2.4G wireless X system transmitter With magnetic accessory port to swiftly install various of accessories e.g. AK-RI accessory kit. AK-RI accessory kit for round flash head DC 7.2V 2.6Ah 18.72Wh Li-ion Battery offers 1.5s recycling time and 480 full power shots