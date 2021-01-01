From dainolite
Dainolite V13-203W 3 Light 20" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Dainolite V13-203W 3 Light 20" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with clear glass globe shades(3) 40 watt G9 bulbs requiredDesigned for commercial or residential useCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL, CUL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 20"Extension: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 6 lbsWire Length: 8"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 6-1/2"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Polished Chrome