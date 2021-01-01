From volume lighting
Volume Lighting V1248 3 Light 16" Wide LED Linear Chandelier Foundry Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Volume Lighting V1248 3 Light 16" Wide LED Linear Chandelier FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes metal shadesSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lighting36" of adjustable chain includedDimmable via TRIAC/ELV 10% dimmingUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year finish and 5 year limited LED manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 37"Width: 58-1/2"Depth: 15-3/4"Product Weight: 27.25 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 96"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 5000Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIWattage: 51 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 3Average Hours: 50000 Foundry Bronze