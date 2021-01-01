From volume lighting
Volume Lighting V1125 30" Width 5 Light Bathroom Vanity Strip Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Strip
Volume Lighting V1125 30" Width 5 Light Bathroom Vanity Strip 30" Width Five Light Bathroom Vanity StripSophisticated and radiant, this 5 light vanity strip will be captivating in your bathroom in any of it several available finishes.Features:Vanity StripSpecifications:Height: 4.5"Width: 30"Bulb Base: MediumBulb Type: Incandescent or FluorescentNumber of Bulbs: 5Wattage: 500Watts Per Bulb: 100UL Rating: Damp Location Vanity Strip Antique Bronze