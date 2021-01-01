From first deal
V11 Keychain Digital Voice Recorder Voice Activated Recording USB Flash Drive Audio Sound Dictaphone Portable MP3 Player-32G
Features:-Shell made from metal and zinc alloy material, anti-fall strongly-Professional recording pen chip of ATJ3315D, HD recording-Timestamp, Name the recording files by date automatically-AGC function, adjusts the noise source automatically-Voice Recorder, MP3 player, and USB flash drive-Support voice activated recording-Detect low battery and save the recording files automatically -Playback function: One key to record/save-Plug into headphones to listen to music-USB adapter-Long battery life-Built in rechargeable 150mAh lithium battery-USB 2.0 connector, easy to upload and download files-Color: Black/SilverSpecification: Recording Format: WAV/192kpbsMusic Playback Format: WMA/WAV/MP3/OGG etc. audio formatBattery Recording Time: About 15 hoursBattery Playing Time: About 10 hoursBattery: 150mAh lithium battery Battery charging time: About 2 hoursNoise-signal ratio: 80dbUSB Interface: USB 2.