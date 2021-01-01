V1 4K Ultra HD Car Dash Cam 24 LCD Screen WiFi 170° Wide Angle Dashboard Camera Recorder with GSensor WDR Loop Recording Supercapacitor Mobile App.

ULTRA HD DISCREET DESIGN DASH CAM: Top OV4689 image sensor captures beautiful 2160p video even while driving fast. Signature low-profile design allows the V1 to be a well-hidden witness to the road ahead. Supports high-endurance micro SD memory cards up to 256GB in memory size. 170 DEGREE ULTRA WIDE ANGLE LENS & WIDE DYNAMIC RANGE: The 7 layer glass lens opens up to capture a sweeping view of your surroundings. The superior WDR technology allows the camera to perform optimally in any lighting situation by adjusting the exposure to create balanced images and footage. SUPERCAPACITOR & PARKING MONITOR: The dash cam uses a supercapacitor which can withstand extreme temperatures from -20 to 176F, that prevents the risk of overheating, extends the life span and reliability of the camera. With the parking monitor feature, the dash camera will automatically turn on and record a 20 second video when the car camera detects vibration OR dash cam will capture frames for a time