From ryvyr
Ryvyr V-JAMES-30 James 30" Vanity Cabinet Only English Chestnut Bathroom Storage Vanity Cabinet Only Single
Ryvyr V-JAMES-30 James 30" Vanity Cabinet Only Product Features:Constructed of solid woodVanity features hidden interior bottom drawerFull extension drawer glidesSoft-close drawers and cabinet doorsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Height: 34" (measured from ground level to countertop surface)Width: 30" (measured from left most to right most part on vanity cabinet)Depth: 21-1/2" (measured from back most to front most part on vanity cabinet)Installation Type: Free StandingNumber of Doors: 2Hidden Drawers: 1Soft Close Slides: YesSoft Close Hinges: YesMaterial: WoodBacksplash Included: No Single English Chestnut