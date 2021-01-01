Low-maintenance vinyl sliding window; a beautiful alternative to more traditional windows. Low-E 366 glass with argon provides more protection against heat gain by blocking harmful infrared rays, as well as providing greater energy savings. One sash is fixed and one sash slides open horizontally. Built with high-quality extruded vinyl (in your choice of white, desert sand or almond) that won't chip or peel and resists fading, mildew and condensation. Horizontally sliding windows feature machined Delrin rollers on a raised vinyl monorail track for smooth, effortless and long-lasting operation. Weatherstripping creates a tight seal against outdoor elements. From the outside of your home, window slides open to the right. Standard 1-1/4-in pre-punched integral nailing fin surrounds the perimeter of the frame and helps make installations weather tight; for new construction or replacement. Lifetime limited warranty on window; 10-year warranty on exterior paint. JELD-WEN V-2500 35.5-in x 35.5-in x 2.9065-in Jamb Between The Glass Left-operable Vinyl New Construction White Sliding Window | LOWOLJW232900575