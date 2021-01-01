1-1/4-in pre-punched integral nailing fin surrounds the full perimeter of the frame and helps make installations weathertight. Built with high quality extruded vinyl that does not chip or peel and resists fading, mildew and condensation. ENERGY STAR certified product. Insulating Low-E glass. Functional window choice for any part of your home. Window unit has a white exterior and interior with matching lock. From the inside of your home, window/door slides open to the left. Matching fiberglass mesh screen to protect against insects. Lifetime limited warranty on window. JELD-WEN V-2500 47.5-in x 47.5-in x 3-in Jamb Left-operable Vinyl New Construction Egress White Sliding Window Full ENERGY STAR Northern Zone