From the holiday aisle
Uzma Outdoor Rectangular Pillow Cover & Insert
Advertisement
This holiday seasonal inspired indoor/outdoor home décor pillow is the perfect focal point or as the finishing touch in any room in your home or office. Our decorative throw pillow is a beautiful addition to any living room, den, sitting room, and more. Filled with polyester fill for maximum comfort. To maintain color and style, we recommend spot cleaning only as needed. This decorative pillow will add color and charm to just about any space in your home.