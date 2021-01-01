GE UVW9301BL 100 - 610 CFM 30 Inch Wide Wall Mounted Range Hood with Chef Connect and WiFi Connect Black Stainless Cooking Appliances Range Hoods Wall

GE UVW9301BL 100 - 610 CFM 30 Inch Wide Wall Mounted Range Hood with Chef Connect and WiFi Connect Features:With a blower capable of moving 610 CFM, this hood has plenty of power to keep your kitchen's air fresh and free of contaminantsAdjustable downward to a max of 380 or 290 CFM to accommodate different installation needsMesh filters are included and are removable for easy cleaningTriple LED dimmable lighting ensure bright lighting for the entire cooking environmentTouch controls offer intuitive access to settingsEnjoy the convenience of a bright timer and clock display at the ideal heightSupports conversion to ductless/recirculating ventilation in cases where venting to the outdoors is not possibleA charcoal filter is included in the event that ductless/recirculating ventilation is desiredActivate and adjust your hood functions from anywhere in the kitchen with the included remote controlCovered under GE's 1 year parts and labor warrantyProduct Technologies:Chef Connect: Automatically control the hood's lights and fan by syncing the with the rangeWiFi Connect: Control your appliances with a smart device or just the sound of your voice.Specifications:CFM: 100, 290, 380, 610Sones: 1, 2.5, 4Speeds: 4Duct Size: 8" RoundDuct Discharge: VerticalBulb Type: LEDWidth: 29-7/8"Depth: 20"Height: 24"Ceiling Height: 90" to 125"Height Above Cooktop: 24" to 36"Voltage: 120V Wall Mount Range Hoods Black Stainless