82mm UV Filter SPro HD Nano MRC16 Camera Ultraviolet Protection Filter 16 Layers Multicoated SCHOTT B270 UltraSlim Lens Cloth Kit

The 82mm UV filter Manufactured from Water-White Schott B270 Glass made in Germany, and our state-of-the-art nano coating 16 layers. light transmission rate 99.5% This 82mm UV filter uses our S-Pro Digital mount which is especially suited for DSLRs with wide angle and zoom lenses. It has a front thread for additional accessories, And it isn't easy to fall off. All Pro Digital mounts are made of aerometal and are matte black to prevent reflections. The MRC nano UV Filter 82mm has an improved outer layer over regular MRC. The nanotechnology based characteristic produces a better beading effect with water making the cleaning of this filter even simpler and faster than ever before. Set in our completely weather-sealed S-Pro traction frame the MRC UV was built to withstand the harshest of environmental conditions. The MRC UV Filter 82mm features a 3.5mm ultra-slim double-threaded traction frame to eliminate vignetting on wide-angle full-frame setups. With fine workmans