Derby Originals UV-Blocker Extra Comfort Soft Mesh Lycra Horse Fly Mask, Royal Blue, Pony

Save your amigo from annoying insects with the Derby Originals UV-Blocker Extra Comfort Soft Mesh Lycra Horse Fly Mask. This fly mask for horses is designed to keep flies and other biting pests away from your horse’s eyes, face and ears. It is crafted to block up to 75% of harmful UV rays for protection from the sun and is ideal for horses who remove, toss, or damage traditional fly masks. This horse fly mask is constructed using four-way stretch mesh and non-heat transferring fabric for a snug fit that stays in place. It is equipped with soft mesh ears for optimal comfort and a bubbled face to help prevent eye irritation.