Uttermost Loire Mirrored Wall Sconce, Gold

This elegant metal sconce, consisting of vertical mirrored plates, curves gently inward. The frame and plates of the concave design are finished in a bright gold leaf. Running up the length of the sconce are holders for three distressed beige candles. This sconce adds a classy and elegant look to any wall on which it's hung, with the candlelight bouncing off the mirrored plates and illuminating the room with just the right amount of ambiance.