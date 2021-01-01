From ashley furniture

Uttermost Kiota Wasp's Nest Buffet Lamp, Gold

$283.99 on sale
($384.99 save 26%)
In stock
Buy at ashleyhomestore

Description

With its unique look, this lamp can turn heads and become a focal point in your contemporary living space. The buffet lamp's base consists of a delicate, resin-treated casting of a barn wasp's nest, finished in a heavily antiqued metallic gold. It's set on a solid crystal base and accented with brushed brass-plated details. The round hardback drum shade is an oatmeal-colored linen fabric with natural slubbing. Add instant character to your home with this attention-getting lamp.

